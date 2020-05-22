Friday Night & Weekend Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached a high temperature of 92 degrees today, which is the first 90 degree weather we have seen so far this year. There are a few showers out there as well that should die down after sunset. That will be the story through Memorial Day. HIghs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The humidity will make it feel even hotter. The heat index will reach the middle and possibly upper 90s in the afternoons. Each day will be partly to mostly sunny with a few showers or thunderstorms developing in the afternoons and evenings. Morning lows will be in the 60s and 70s. Average high is 85 this time of year and the average low is 64. Sunrise is 5:57am and the sunset is 7:57pm. South wind at 5mph tonight and the same this weekend with higher gusts possible, especially in thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is minimal at this point.