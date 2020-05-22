First Alert Forecast: hot, sticky, pop-up storms for Memorial Day weekend

WEEKEND PLANNER: While we anticipate the chance for storms to bubble up with the daytime heating this weekend – it will not be a washout either Saturday or Sunday. Both morning starting with clouds, giving way to sunshine. As we heat up, amid the muggy air, storms will fire in random locations. Be ready to dodge them if you have outdoor plans during the Memorial Day holiday weekend - impacts will be heavy rain, lightning and occasional gusts of wind in any storms that develop. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s; overnights near 70°.