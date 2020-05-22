First Alert Forecast: hot, sticky, pop-up storms for Memorial Day weekend

FRIDAY: Low clouds and foggy patches will be possible to start off the day. Underneath the clouds, a few showers can’t be ruled out. Expect clouds to break for more periods of sunshine by the afternoon hours. A few pop-up storms will be possible though the afternoon hours Expect highs to run up into the upper 80s to near 90°. Storms will fade after sunset - expect partly to variably cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: While we anticipate the chance for storms to bubble up with the daytime heating this weekend – it will not be a washout either Saturday or Sunday. Both morning starting with clouds, giving way to sunshine. As we heat up, amid the muggy air, storms will fire in random locations. Be ready to dodge them if you have outdoor plans during the Memorial Day holiday weekend - impacts will be heavy rain, lightning and occasional gusts of wind in any storms that develop. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s; overnights near 70°.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A plume of moisture from the Gulf and Caribbean, coupled with a stalled front over the eastern Plains will help to spark more scattered to numerous showers and storms through much of next week. Highs will top out in the 80s, overnights still in the upper 60s to near 70°.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
