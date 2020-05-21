Walmart in Pearl given all clear after air conditioning unit pumps smoke into store

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Walmart location in Pearl is back in business after being evacuated earlier this afternoon.
The Pearl Fire Department responded to the scene around 4:25 p.m. after smoke was spotted around the building.
They then searched inside the store and on the roof, searching for the cause of the smoke.
According to the fire department, it appeared that an air conditioning unit malfunctioned and pumped smoke into the store.
In all, the Walmart was only closed for less than an hour.
