Trump counting on Supreme Court to block probes, lawsuits

In the dispute over grand jury materials from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell called out the Justice Department and the administration. “The reality is that DOJ and the White House have been openly stonewalling the House’s efforts to get information by subpoena and by agreement, and the White House has flatly stated that the Administration will not cooperate with congressional requests for information," Howell wrote in ordering that the materials be turned over. Her ruling is on hold.