State Treasury returns more than $1M to Mississippians during COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Treasurer David McRae announced the Mississippi State Treasury has returned $1.3 million in unclaimed property during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to McRae, it is sometimes very difficult for banks, credit unions, and even retail stores to find the owner of big chunks of money.
After five years, financial institutions turn that money over to the state. The Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Division is then charged with finding the rightful owner.
McRae says that the State Treasury has returned a total of $4.5 million since he took office in January.
"Finding the owners of unclaimed property is our way of helping stimulate Mississippi's economy during these difficult times," said McRae. "While this progress is notable, our Unclaimed Property team is searching for the rightful owners of millions more. I want to encourage every family, small business, hospital, and local government to search the database. This is not the state's money. It's your money, and we want to get it returned to you as quickly as possible."
Searching for unclaimed property is easy. Just visit treasury.ms.gov, enter your name in the search box, and click go.
