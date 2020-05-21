Scott Co. Sheriff getting conflicting stories on stabbing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have an update concerning a stabbing incident at a bonfire party in Scott County over the weekend.
Sheriff Mike Lee says there have been no arrests yet, but the situation should be resolved soon. He says the victim is awake and alert at UMMC, but a police interview with him has been difficult due to COVID-19 regulations. Also, Sheriff Lee says he’s getting discrepancies in stories from witnesses.
Early Sunday morning, a party took place at a home on Highway 21. Some uninvited guests showed up, and an argument ensued, perhaps over a female, according to the Sheriff.
There was concern that one of the uninvited guests had a firearm. That’s when the homeowner, a man in his 50s, came out of the home and fired a gun into the air.
No one was hurt by the gunfire, but one of the uninvited guests, an 18-year-old man, was stabbed in in the chest. He was transported to UMMC and put in the Intensive Care Unit.
