MHP sends out warning for Memorial Day weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol has announced they will begin the 2020 Memorial Day Enforcement Period on Friday, May 22, at 12:01 a.m., and conclude Monday, May 25 at midnight.
MHP said they will also participate in OPERATION CARE. The Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort (CARE) is a national effort to increase officer presence on Interstate and U.S. Highways across the nation during specific high crash periods.
Due to easing restrictions regarding COVID-19 and lower fuel prices, MHP stated they are anticipating heavy traffic on Mississippi roadways. State Troopers will place emphasis on saturation patrols to combat speeding and reckless driving.
Drivers should avoid text messaging or any driver distraction that could endanger lives and to have sober designated drivers in place when necessary.
MHP said they investigated 148 crashes including 1 fatality during the 2019 Memorial Day enforcement period.
