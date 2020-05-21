Mayor installs curfew for Jackson residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson is under a curfew during the ongoing pandemic.
Mayor Chokwe Lumumba installed a curfew between 11 p.m. and 5 p.m. as businesses in the city reopen.
Lumumba said the curfew was not previously needed because of the stay-at-home order. Now that it’s been lifted, he’s put the curfew in place for added caution as the city reopens.
Movements exempt from the curfew include:
- Commuting to and from an essential place of employment
- Fire, police, emergency and hospital services
- Medical patients
- Utility repairs
- State and local government employees providing services
- Emergency calls by physicians
The curfew is in place for at least five days, at which time the city leaders will review if an extension is needed.
