Lt. Gov. Hosemann frustrated over time taken to sign legislation

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said, “We stayed up here until midnight and after. I stayed until one in the morning, passing the legislation to get 300-million dollars to small businesses and it sat for a whole week without any action taken on it by the executive branch. Now, our small businesses are coming back, Howard, but it is not coming back to full force. They’re struggling now and that 25-thousand dollars may make a difference on whether they make it or not, so we didn’t need to wait a week here for that.”