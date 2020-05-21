JPD investigating overnight fatal crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a fatal two-vehicle accident that happened late Wednesday night.
According to JPD, the accident happened just after 11:30 pm at Bailey Ave. and Fortification St. involving a truck and sedan.
Police stated the female passenger of the sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two remaining occupants were transported with injuries.
The four occupants of the truck suffered only minor injuries.
The identity of the woman has not been released yet.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
