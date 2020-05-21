Miss. funeral home owner addresses misconceptions amid coronavirus pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 3 On Your Side reached out to Trey Sebrell, president and owner of Sebrell Funeral Services in Ridgeland, about the concerns and misconceptions over how the coronavirus has affected funeral home arrangements.
He assured us that you do not have to choose cremation for someone who contracted COVID-19.
Sebrell also said in-person funerals are still safe to attend, though there are guidelines you must follow.
“You can do traditional funerals and we have. There is no danger with COVID-19, doing a burial. There was some confusion at the beginning but that has since resolved itself,” Sebrell said.
He continued, “We’re still under, like I said, the governor’s order of 10 people in the funeral home. Twenty people can now be at a gravesite, but, like I said, I think that’s going to change, it’s a very fluid situation.”
Sebrell also told us many homes have video services available for people who do not feel comfortable going to the funeral home in-person.
