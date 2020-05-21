First Alert Forecast: trending warmer, muggier amid summer storm regime

THURSDAY: The advancing front will make its way farther north through Thursday – helping to focus another round of scattered showers and storms – while the coverage may be better for areas farther north than Wednesday’s coverage. Highs will top out in the 80s. Behind the front, expect the summer-like mugginess to follow. Lows Thursday night will only drop into the 60s to near 70.
FRIDAY: Low clouds and foggy patches will be possible to start off the day. Underneath the clouds, a few showers can’t be ruled out. Expect clouds to break for more periods of sunshine by the afternoon hours. Expect highs to run up into the upper 80s to near 90°.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Under the southern flank of the warm front, temperatures will creep up near 90 degrees, hit and miss storms will remain in play for both Saturday and Sunday ahead of a surge of tropical moisture streaming in by early next week – bringing scattered to numerous storms each day amid highs in the 80s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.