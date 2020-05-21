Family and friends hold second vigil for murder victim Pheonecia Ratliff

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Family and friends held a second vigil for Pheonecia Ratliff Wednesday night.
The young mother was murdered last week by her ex-boyfriend.
A large group gathered on the Square in Canton to remember Ratliff. Many in the crowd are members of her sorority Zeta Phi Beta.
Ratliff was attacked and kidnapped from her home in Canton by Jamarquis Black.
Police say Black shot Ratliff to death after a chase that ended in Bogue Chitto and then took his own life.
Those who knew Ratliff say they are still trying to deal with the pain and grief, but want to remember their special friend’s life while supporting her family and baby girl.
Ronnie Bass said, “Even if you didn’t know her, you would know that she was just a wonderful person cause her personality, it was so loving. Yeah. Wonderful.”
Comelia Walker said, “It has been hard. We’re still trying to accept it. That’s why we can’t go a day without trying to do something to remember her by. Pheonecia Ratliff was a light for us and we want to make sure that everybody knows the impact she had on us as well as the impact that she had on her family. And it’s almost impossible for you not to love someone such as her so we’re doing this because we want to bring awareness to her life.”
Many in the crowd held candles, there were prayers and songs. Ratliff was 23-years-old.
She was a senior at Jackson State University who was scheduled to graduate in December.
