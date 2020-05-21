Domino’s to hire 125 new team members in the Jackson area

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Domino’s franchise-owned locations are looking to hire 125 new team members across more than 15 stores throughout Jackson and surrounding areas.
The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, and assistant managers.
“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and Jackson is no different,” said Glenn Mueller, a Jackson Domino’s franchise owner. “Stores across this area are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”
Domino’s stores throughout the U.S. provide a contactless delivery option to customers, while also offering carryout to those who prefer it. To make sure service levels remain strong, Domino’s franchise-owned locations throughout the region are seeking additional team members.
“The opportunity to feed our neighbors through delivery and carryout continues,” said Mueller. “We want to make sure we’re not only providing food to people, but also delivering opportunity to those who are looking for work. We’re honored to employ more than 4,000 part-time and full-time team members, as well as provide great career opportunities.”
Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com or text DOTTIE to 97211.
