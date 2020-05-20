Woodville woman fatally shot during altercation at gas station

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WAFB) - Police say a woman was fatally shot during an altercation at a gas station in Woodville, Miss. Sunday, May 17.
Woodville Police Chief Jessie Stewart says the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Sprint Mart, near the intersection of US 61 and Highway 24.
Stewart says Aronecia Bell, 36, and Tamara Longs, 25, both of Woodville, got into an altercation in front of the entrance to the convenience store.
According to Stewart, Longs fatally shot Bell during the altercation. Investigators say Bell was not armed with a weapon at the time of the incident.
Stewart says some of Bell’s children were at the scene when she was shot.
The police chief also believes the altercation stemmed from an ongoing feud between the two women.
Stewart says Longs was arrested and charged with murder. Longs is currently in the Wilkinson County Correctional Center. No bond has been set.
