Vicksburg Mayor releases guidelines for in-person church services

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, jr. signed a city-wide proclamation for in-person church services.
He recently announced that churches could reopen in the area amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the proclamation, Flaggs gives his guidance on how churches are to hold in-person worship services. He stated that the guidelines follow the recommendations set in place by Gov. Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Department of Health.
A summary of the proclamation lists twelve steps that churches are directed to take in order to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. Here are the steps:
1. Clean and sanitize the entire facility.
2. Place sanitizer and masks at entry and exit points.
3. Implement social distancing guidelines.
4. Consider holding a separate service for the elderly and vulnerable.
5. Avoid passing a plate or cup.
6. Temporarily replace a choir.
7. Avoid collection plates.
8. Avoid using printed bulletins.
9. Minimize contact with door handles.
10. Food or drink tables should be closed.
11. If you are sick, stay home.
12. Post signs to remind people to practice social distancing and maintain good hand hygiene.
The proclamation can be viewed in full detail here.
