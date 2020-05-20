Students create ‘Welcome Home’ signs for return of Mississippi National Guard soldiers

“If you’re going to come and line the route, which is what we want, we want everyone to do so while maintaining that safe social distance. So if you’re coming to park your car on the side of Highway 90, just make sure you give yourself some room for the next group. And even if you just want to stay in your car and flash your flashers and honk your horn, I’m sure soldiers would love to see a big welcome home,” said the city of Pascagoula Public Information Officer, Katarina Luketich.