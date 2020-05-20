Lieutenant Governor announces lawmakers back in session May 26th

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said, “Well, we’ve been working on that a lot, you know, under the coronavirus refund that we’ve got, we intend to have money for every child to be able to have a Chromebook or an iPad for them to go to school with and have the hardware to do their work and then we’ve also been working on broadband. The coops have made a proposal to us to match dollar-for-dollar, increase by 75 million dollars, increase 46-thousand homes that now will have their children be able to get access if we do distance learning. So, we’re working with the department of education. We’ll be working with the superintendents. We’ll be working on that bill, coming up, probably 'bout in a week.”