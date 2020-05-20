Lieutenant Governor announces lawmakers back in session May 26th

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State lawmakers will return to the Capitol May 26th - that word from Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann.
He told me there’s a lot of work to be done when it comes to Mississippi’s economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Hosemann said the session starts at 10 Tuesday morning, May 26th. At 10:30 am, lawmakers will hear what will likely be sobering news from the state economist on what kind of financial shape the state of Mississippi is in.
The budget has to be balanced by June 30th.
Asked how hard the state has been hit so far, Hosemann replied, "240-million dollars last month and then this month probably will be close to that. We’ll have to wait and see, but we’re going to have a deficit for the year.”
Hosemann notes state revenue was ahead 200-million-dollars before the outbreak last month, so that figure is more like 40-million-dollars down. Also, on the agenda, addressing the impact on Mississippi’s schools.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said, “Well, we’ve been working on that a lot, you know, under the coronavirus refund that we’ve got, we intend to have money for every child to be able to have a Chromebook or an iPad for them to go to school with and have the hardware to do their work and then we’ve also been working on broadband. The coops have made a proposal to us to match dollar-for-dollar, increase by 75 million dollars, increase 46-thousand homes that now will have their children be able to get access if we do distance learning. So, we’re working with the department of education. We’ll be working with the superintendents. We’ll be working on that bill, coming up, probably 'bout in a week.”
In the meantime, he encourages everyone to keep their guard up.
“We will have vaccinations at some point; those types of things, but it didn’t happen today. It’s not gonna happen tomorrow, so we just need to do common sense about social distancing, wear your masks. Do the things that the governor and our health authorities have asked us to do,” said Hosemann.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.