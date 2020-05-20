Greta Bully’s attorney calls killing ‘justifiable’; reports from scene suggest otherwise

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While the attorney for Greta Bully said her shooting of a man outside her liquor store was justifiable, a 3 On Your Side investigation has uncovered new details in the case through reports from the scene and court filings that suggest it may not be.
An affidavit filed in Jackson Municipal Court -- and obtained by 3 On Your Side -- gives the public a glimpse into the night Greta Bully killed 65-year-old Larry Lee.
Jackson Police Detective Bruce Triplett said in the court filing that Bully used a .40 caliber Glock handgun while inside a grey Nissan Kick and shot Lee at least once from the vehicle.
Triplett also said the shooting was “not for lawful self-defense” based on his knowledge of the case.
The affidavit was filed in order to charge Bully with drive-by shooting on April 6; the prominent Jackson business owner had already been charged with murder on April 24, the night of the shooting.
Bully’s lawyer, Trent Walker, believes a reasonable person under the same circumstances would have done exactly as his client did.
“There’s no question that she did shoot Mr. Lee. That’s not an argument on our part. The issue is, was her shooting of Mr. Lee justifiable under the circumstances? And what I’m saying is, yes it was," Walker said.
Walker adds he cannot say whether Lee confronted Bully before the shooting, despite some media reports to the contrary.
Police dispatch audio from the responding officer -- obtained by 3 On Your Side -- seems to indicate Lee didn’t approach her.
“She shot at him, said he kept walking by her business," the officer said, after a brief discussion with dispatch.
3 On Your Side reached out to Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens to ask whether he believes the shooting was justified.
Owens declined an interview, saying he wants to get the case from JPD and present it to the grand jury before he releases anything else.
He did say Bully has declined to give a statement to police and the DA’s office has not met with her.
