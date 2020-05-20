First Alert Forecast: hit, miss storms continue Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: A stalled front across the southern half of the state will kick up a better chance for showers and storms south of I-20 through the day. Periods of heavy downpours are possible, while farther north, skies will remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will top out in the 80s. Showers and storms will fizzle late where the front sets up shop.
THURSDAY: The advancing front will make its way farther north through Thursday – helping to focus another round of scattered showers and storms – while the coverage may be better for areas farther north. Highs will top out in the 80s. Behind the front, expect the summer-like mugginess to follow. Lows Thursday night will only drop into the 60s to near 70.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The warm front will continue to advance farther north – keeping rain chances low to round out the work week for many. Temperatures will creep up near 90 degrees by Friday afternoon. Hit and miss storms will remain in play for both Saturday and Sunday ahead of a big surge of tropical moisture streaming in by early next week – bringing scattered to numerous storms each day.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.