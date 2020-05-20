Arrest made in murder of 11-year-old Jordan McCoy, Mayor Lumumba says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New information on the murder of an 11-year-old boy in Jackson.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said an arrest has been made in the murder of Jordan McCoy.
Jordan was killed in April while he was asleep at his Berwood Apartment. The building at the complex was sprayed with bullets.
Mayor Lumumba said, “That’s all that I can say. One, I don’t know all of the details. I really don’t. I get kind of basic information on matters like this. And, you know, I also don’t want to prejudice the case. So all I know is that there has been an arrest.”
We have reached out to Jackson police for more information on the arrest.
The Mayor is also reminding anyone with information on the murder of 5-year-old Queenyana Davis to come forward.
There is a $10,000 dollar reward for information that leads to an arrest. The little girl was also shot to death in April.
She was shot when someone opened fire at the Wood Village Apartments. She died at a Jackson hospital.
