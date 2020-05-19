Mayor Lumumba says City of Jackson’s financial outlook has turned positive

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba says the city’s finances have improved.
Lumumba says the city now has a positive financial outlook after several years of a negative outlook.
He says the city’s credit rating remains stable while many across the nation have been negatively impacted.
He also noted that there is an expected large loss in sales tax revenue because of COVID-19 as well as the Pearl River flooding from February, but said the city is in a unique position to be able to weather the storm.
