Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached a high of 79 degrees today in Jackson, but much warmer weather is very close by. Temperatures reached the 90s around New Orleans and soared over 100 degrees in Texas. The weather will work it’s way in our direction over the coming days, but will be tempered or held back by more moisture, resulting in a higher chance for afternoon or evening showers. While our weather will be dry tonight, Wednesday will be partly sunny and more humid with temperatures getting back above 80 degrees and there may be a few showers in the afternoon. This will be the trend Thursday through Memorial Day as temperatures approach and possibly reach 90 degrees for the first time in Jackson, so far this year. Coupled with the increased humidity, it will feel even warmer. Partly sunny skies, but the chance for showers and a few thunderstorms will increase gradually day to day, with the highest chance being on Memorial Day it’self, mainly in the afternoon and evening. The severe weather threat is low. Northwest wind at 5mph tonight and the same Wednesday. Average high is 84 and the average low is 63 this time of year. Sunrise is 5:59am and the sunset is 7:55pm. Arthu is no longer a tropical storm. It is now a post tropical system and will continue to weaken as it’s getting farther east into the Atlantic Ocean.