Some summer camps moving forward despite coronavirus concerns

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many summer camps are still in limbo as they decide if they will open in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.
The YMCA in Clinton has already made their decision. They plan on welcoming kids to summer camp this year.
Children were able to return to the YMCA’s Wellness Centers this week for the first time in over a month. In Clinton, about 15 children attended.
When it comes to summer camp, the YMCA has developed a safety plan.
They lowered the number of students allowed from 120 to 30 per day. Those kids will be divided into groups.
There will also be constant hand washing, sanitizing, temperature checks and other changes.
“We check children’s temperature before they enter our facility so that any child displaying any symptom,s we don’t serve them that day, just because we want to maintain a safe environment," Jara Miller, President and CEO of Metropolitan YMCA of Mississippi, said. “We’re doing everything we can with guidance from our local health department as well as the CDC.”
The YMCA Summer Camp begins Tuesday, May 26, and many parents have already registered.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.