Retirement home residents treated to “drive-by” greeting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents of Jackson Run Retirement Home have been telling staff how sad and depressed they are over not being able to come out and really socialize because of COVID-19.
Some of the hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak are the residents of long-term care homes in Mississippi, so anything different from “shelter-in-place” has to be like a ray of sunshine.
That was the case at Jackson Run Retirement home Monday, with residents being treated to a “drive-by”.
Folks who live here have expressed sadness and depression over not being able to come out and really socialize. That’s why so many are taking time to participate.
Staffers organized a “drive-by” that even included fire trucks and the Hinds County Sheriff, and you could see the smiles brought on by the event.
The theme of this year’s Health Fair was “Make Your Mark”, so instead of the fair, organizers make their mark with a parade.
Bertha Garrett Frazier said, “Just to say we’re thinking about you. We want you to remain safe and this is our way of showing you that.”
The Central Mississippi Planning and Development District normally hosts its annual Health Fair, but it was cancelled because of COVID-19 this year.
