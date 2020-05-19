Pearl River Casino will not be open for Memorial Day Weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Although Mississippi casinos are allowed to open this Thursday, May 21, Pearl River has decided to wait a little bit longer.
In a statement, William “Sonny” Johnson, President and CEO Pearl River Resort, said, “As eager as we are to welcome back our associates and guests, we also think it prudent to wait a while longer.”
Johnson says when the casino does reopen, it will be with confidence that they have taken every safety measure to insure the well-being of associates, guests and tribal members.
“We know our associates are ready to return to work and our wonderful guests are ready to come back to the Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa Casino experience they know and love,” added Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben. "And we look forward to welcoming everyone back soon!”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.