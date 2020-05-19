$80 million solar farm proposed in Madison County

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County supervisors on Monday approved a resolution supporting tax incentives for a company that is proposing to build a solar farm south of Canton.
Joey Deason, executive director of the Madison County Economic Development Authority, told supervisors the $80 million project, called “Project Ragsdale," would be constructed on 1,570 acres of mostly vacant land east of the Nissan plant bordered roughly by North Old Canton Road, Highway 43 and Cotton Blossom Road.
Deason said the project would create about 200 construction jobs, but only a handful of employees would be needed once the plant is complete. It would be built by Acadian LLC, a division of SunChase Power and MAP Energy.
Deason said if the company satisfies regulatory requirements from the Public Service Commission and decides to move forward with the project, construction would likely begin late this year or in early 2021. It would take about a year to complete.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.