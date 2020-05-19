Kidnapping, rape, other sexual assault charges added for suspect in Pearl home invasion

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The home where records show Keith Reeder lived until two months ago is 3/10ths of a mile from Pearlwood Apartments in Pearl.
That's where he was arrested Saturday after being caught inside a home, having allegedly raped two children under 12 and assaulted their grandmother.
“The homeowner was able to free her hands and while on the phone with 911, the man came into the room. Seeing she was on the phone, he beat her severely again,” said Greg Flynn, spokesman for the City of Pearl.
It was while their 54-year-old grandmother was tied up that officials say Reeder allegedly tied up and raped the two children. She was able to make the 911 call at 1:30 p.m., but it’s unclear how long Reeder was in the apartment.
We knocked on the door of Reeder’s home in Brandon but nobody answered. His neighbors say they knew him and his family just enough to wave, but that was about it. They definitely didn’t want to comment on his business.
“He seemed nice,” they said, but records showed a checkered past.
“He has an extensive criminal history, yes. He is a convicted felon, and has served time," said Pearl Police Chief Dean Scott.
Prior to today, though, he didn’t have any sex-related charges on his record, but Scott said he had some larceny, burglary and drug charges that can be a natural path to home invasion and sex crimes.
Reeder is now charged with:
- Home invasion
- Aggravated assault with a weapon
- 3 counts of kidnapping
- Armed robbery
- Rape (assault with attempt to ravish)
- 4 counts of sexual battery
- 2 counts of child abuse
- Gratification of lust
Reeder is being held without bond at the Rankin Co. Detention Center.
Scott praised the work of Officer Wilkes Carter, who arrived at the home 2 minutes after the 911 call. Hearing screams inside, he made a choice.
Because of that choice, Scott calls him a hero.
“He made forced entry alone, without waiting on backup, not knowing what was on the other side, based off of the screams if you will," Scott said. "Those three victims are alive because of Wilkes Carter.”
Once inside the apartment, Officer Carter found Reeder hiding in the attic and began to struggle with him. The two fell through the ceiling as backup arrived. Reeder was completely naked.
Authorities are still working to determine whether Reeder was connected to the family he allegedly assaulted.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.