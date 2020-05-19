JPD’s 'Operation Safe Street’ leads to 146 arrests, $20,000 seized

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police held a press conference Monday regarding their success with Operation Safe Street.
To help enforce Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s Stay at Home order, Jackson police have cracked down on violations of the order, leading to 146 arrests.
“The community is the police. It takes us all to address the crime in our city.”
Jackson Police Chief James Davis displays the fruits of a month-long special operation....drugs and guns now off Jackson streets.
“We heavily patrolled the streets and we came across individuals that were together violating the stay at home order.”
The effort leading to impressive catch of 60 weapons, $20,000 cash, and 500 pounds of marijuana.
"There were 35 total felony arrest, 111 misdemeanor arrest, 146 total arrest. 49 handguns seized and 11 assault rifles seized.' said Sam Brown, JPD’s public information officer.
There are a variety of charges, like possession of marijuana with a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, DUI warrants, and more.
“It is Okay for law abiding citizens to carry guns and comply with the law, but when you break the law we will be out there.”
And since the Mayor’s city wide curfew is still in effect, Chief Davis Operation Safe Streets will continue, strictly enforcing the law.
“This is just a blueprint of what we will do in the future. Guns are on our streets and citizens are afraid,” said Chief Davis.
“We just want to commend the men and women with the Jackson Police Department for this outstanding operation,” said Brown.
Chief Davis also, praising Mayor Lumumba for his effort to remove guns from violent individuals..
“Some of the individuals are convicted felons with hands guns.”
And the chief encourages the community to continue to step up and help end violence in the Capitol City.
“If you see something, say something! You don’t even have to get involved give us the information and we will take it from there.”
