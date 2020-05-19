First Alert Forecast: quiet, few storms possible Tuesday

TUESDAY: The upper disturbance that has plagued our forecast the last several days will hang over the southeast – keeping the weather a bit more unsettled. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with a drier northwest breeze. A stray storm or two may kick up south of I-20 – through most will remain dry for the day. Highs will top out in the 70s to near 80°. Clouds will thicken up overnight as a stalled front to the south becomes more active.