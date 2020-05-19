First Alert Forecast: quiet, few storms possible Tuesday

TUESDAY: The upper disturbance that has plagued our forecast the last several days will hang over the southeast – keeping the weather a bit more unsettled. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with a drier northwest breeze. A stray storm or two may kick up south of I-20 – through most will remain dry for the day. Highs will top out in the 70s to near 80°. Clouds will thicken up overnight as a stalled front to the south becomes more active.
WEDNESDAY: A stalled front across the southern half of the state will kick up a better chance for showers and storms south of I-20 through the day. Periods of heavy downpours are possible, while farther north, skies will remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will top out in the 80s. Showers and storms will fizzle late where the front sets up shop.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The sluggish, cut-off low will keep our weather pattern a bit unsettled through most of the week. A nearly-stationary front will lift farther north Thursday – opening us up to muggier and warmer air. Expect a mix of clouds and sun daily – amid an opportunity of hit and miss showers and storms to develop. Highs will rebound into the middle 80s Thursday before getting closer to 90 degrees by Memorial Day weekend.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
