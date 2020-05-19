Chronically ill inmate dies at Vicksburg hospital

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Central Mississippi Correctional Facility inmate hospitalized since February 27 has died in a Vicksburg hospital.
Huey Evans, 69, was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at Merit Health River Region.
An autopsy will determine the official cause and the manner of death. No foul play is suspected in this chronically ill inmate’s death.
Evans was convicted in Newton County of four counts of sexual battery and sentenced to serve two consecutive life sentences and two consecutive 20-year terms on Dec. 7, 2005.
The Mississippi Court of Appeals upheld his conviction and sentences in 2007.
