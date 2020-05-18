Vicksburg churches ready for challenge of reopening

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs has given the green light for churches to welcome members again.
He says as a man of faith, he believes if casinos can open, church can also meet. But they must follow specific guidelines.
Pastors admit COVID-19 has been a challenge for them and their congregation. Pastor Willie Taylor of Kings Christian Center says it has been a struggle to keep the doors open because the church depends on offerings to run the day-to-day operations and pay staff members.
He also misses fellowshipping with his members on Sundays.
He says he is leaning on his faith to get through this tough time.
Mayor Flaggs is recommending churches go up to 50 percent capacity. He also says members should wear masks and practice social distancing.
He also points out that a drive-thru service is a great option for churches right now.
