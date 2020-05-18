Tattoo shops inherit extra safety measures to reopen in new normal

“We’re implementing UV lights in all the rooms. They can’t be run while someone is in the room because of radiation. But after people leave the room you run them for an amount of time and they kill all the germs bacteria in the room. In addition to that we’ve even incorporated HEPA filters. And we have HEPA filters in all the rooms. We was discussing changing the air conditioner vents and their filters more frequently and wiping them down,” he said.