Shoppers line up to fill their grocery carts at food pantry

TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hungry families are seeing their needs met by the Mississippi Food Network.
The agency provides for food pantries in 56 counties across central Mississippi.
One metro area food pantry which is filling the gap for families more than ever before during COVID-19.
Every first and third Monday grocery carts are filled at Felicia Newman's Food Pantry in Terry. It is one of the more than 400 food banks supplied by the Mississippi Food Network.
More than 50 people were waiting when the doors opened.
“I use this pantry as a form of being able to serve people in my community,” said Theresa Williams.
The Terry resident is picking up food to deliver to three elderly people who have underlying health issues and can't go out in public.
"Just to know that someone is caring about them is overwhelming and sometimes brings tears of joy just to see me come in, to know that they're being lifted up and somebody is thinking of them is overwhelming for both them and myself," said Williams.
During the COVID pandemic the organization has seen a 25 percent increase in people shopping here.
“I’m not just saying regular workers are out of work,” said The Newman Foundation CEO Tyrone Newman. “We’re seeing owners of businesses are out of work. Everybody, we’re all in the same boat and everybody needs that service of food”.
Some who were recently out of work did not want to talk on camera but were grateful to learn of the non-profit’s food pantry.
Seventy eight year old Virgie Walker is picking up for for herself and her disabled grandson.
"There are so many people whose social security checks just aren't large enough to carry them from month to month. so this is a blessing from God to have a food bank in Terry," said Walker.
Those who shop here say they rely on the Newman Foundation and the Mississippi Food Network to make ends meet especially during these times.
