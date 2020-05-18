Ridgeland church hands out food for those in need

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Members of First Ridgeland Baptist Church are handing out food for those in need during the pandemic.
The church started its Central Mississippi Food pantry at the beginning of the year. Members partnered with the Mississippi Food Network to be one of its distribution sites.
Monday, they’ll give away fruits, vegetables, dry goods and other necessities. There’s no qualifications--it’s available to anyone in the area.
“We do love serving other people," Minister Debbie Upchurch said. "We feel like that’s what the church is called to do is help meet the needs of others. We know that people have lost jobs. We know their hours have been cut. This is one way we can come together as church and serve our community.”
The giveaway runs from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the church on West Jackson Street. It will take place every Monday during the same hours through the month of June.
