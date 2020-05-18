Reservoir officials looking for funding for Spillway recreation area

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Reservoir managers are applying for federal grants to get a new Spillway Road project rolling.
They want to construct a new spillway bridge south of the current spillway roads.
The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District is applying for an MDOT federal build grant.
This would fund the design, right of way and planning stage of the project.
They say the vibrations from cars has caused slides and increased maintenance costs on the dam.
The dam is in no danger of failing.
The new bridge would cost about $132 million to construct.
Pearl River Valley Water Supply District General Manager John Sigman said, “Grants will be made around September and what if we’re lucky enough to receive the grant they’ll notify us at that time and will go ahead and conduct the planning designing and environmental investigation then reapply later on for construction funds.”
The current westbound spillway lanes would be converted for pedestrian and bike traffic.
Construction would take about 3-4 years.
