Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures reached the upper 80s over the weekend and we may be around 90 degrees come next weekend, which is Memorial Day Weekend. That could give us the warmest weather so far this season. Expect a nice night tonight with lows in the 50s. Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the 70s, and the humidity will be low. Expect temperatures to gradually warm through this week so that highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s Friday through Memorial Day itself. While we have a decent chance for showers this Wednesday, the weekend looks a little unsettled as well with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Memorial Day. Tropical Storm Arthur is moving off the North Carolina coast. It is heading into the Atlantic and will weaken this week. Sunrise is 6:00am and the sunset is 7:55pm. Northwest wind at 10mph tonight and west at 10mph Tuesday. The severe weather threat is low this week.