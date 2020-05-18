Man stabbed during fight at Scott County party

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fight at a bonfire party in Scott County resulted in a stabbing over the weekend.
Sheriff Mike Lee tells 3 On Your Side, some people were gathered at a party at a home on Highway 21 early Sunday morning. A few people showed up uninvited, and a fight ensued. According to preliminary reports, there was fear that one of the uninvited guests had a firearm. That’s when a man came out of the house and fired a gun into the air, according to Sheriff Lee.
No one was hurt by the gunfire, but an 18-year-old male, one of the uninvited guests, was stabbed in the chest. He has a punctured lung and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Sheriff Lee says he believes the individuals were arguing over a girl.
There were no arrests as of Monday afternoon, but Sheriff Lee says the father and son who threw the party were talking to investigators.
