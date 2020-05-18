Kindergartner receives 2020 Kingston Frazier Courage award

Kindergartner receives 2020 Kingston Frazier Courage award
Jemarcus Smith (Source: Family)
May 18, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT - Updated May 18 at 3:59 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A special student has been honored as the 2020 recipient of the Kingston Frazier award.

Jemarcus Smith is this year’s winner. His family tells us that he has a compromised immune system.

The Family of Kingston Frazier gives the award annually to a kindergartner that has showed outstanding courage during the school year.

The award is given to a kindergartner in Jackson every year, in honor of Kingston Frazier. Six-year-old Kingston was kidnapped from a grocery store parking lot and killed in May 2017.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.