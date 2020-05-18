Kindergartner receives 2020 Kingston Frazier Courage award

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A special student has been honored as the 2020 recipient of the Kingston Frazier award.
Jemarcus Smith is this year’s winner. His family tells us that he has a compromised immune system.
The Family of Kingston Frazier gives the award annually to a kindergartner that has showed outstanding courage during the school year.
The award is given to a kindergartner in Jackson every year, in honor of Kingston Frazier. Six-year-old Kingston was kidnapped from a grocery store parking lot and killed in May 2017.
