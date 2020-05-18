JPS meal program comes to close

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s the final week to get a free grab-and-go meal from Jackson Public Schools.
Thursday will be the final day the final day the district offers a free hot dinner meal and box of fresh produce. Pickup time is 3-5 p.m. at Bates Elementary, Galloway Elementary and Chastain Middle School.
This week is also the deadline for students to return instructional packets. JPS says packets will be collected at each child’s school Monday through Wednesday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Click here for more details.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.