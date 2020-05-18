JPD investigating overnight shootings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a pair of shootings that happened overnight.
The first occurred just before 3:30 a.m. on Lynch Street.
Police say a man was grazed when his vehicle was shot into.
The victim drove to Riverview Drive where police were called.
The second shooting happened just after 4 a.m. on Fontaine Avenue.
Police say a man was shot in the leg while sitting outside his home.
That victim is expected to be OK.
There’s no word on a suspect in either shooting.
