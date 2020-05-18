JPD investigating overnight shootings

No arrests have been made.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a pair of shootings that happened overnight.

The first occurred just before 3:30 a.m. on Lynch Street.

Police say a man was grazed when his vehicle was shot into.

The victim drove to Riverview Drive where police were called.

The second shooting happened just after 4 a.m. on Fontaine Avenue.

Police say a man was shot in the leg while sitting outside his home.

That victim is expected to be OK.

There’s no word on a suspect in either shooting.

