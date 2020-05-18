First Alert Forecast: AM showers, PM clearing Monday

MONDAY: Scattered showers will be around to kick off your Monday – though, they won’t be a common feature in the forecast all day long. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with a breezy northwest wind. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We’ll remain quiet during the overnight as lows drop into the 50s to near 60.
TUESDAY: The upper disturbance that has plagued our forecast the last several days will hang over the southeast – keeping the weather a bit more unsettled. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with a drier northwest breeze, though another wave of scattered showers may develop and rotate over the region through the afternoon. Highs will top out, mainly, in the 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The sluggish, cut-off low will keep our weather pattern a bit unsettled through most of the week. Expect a mix of clouds and sun daily – amid an opportunity of hit and miss showers and storms to develop. Highs will rebound into the 80s Wednesday and Thursday before getting closer to 90 degrees by Memorial Day weekend.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
