Scattered Storms; Few Strong

Starting out warm and muggy again this morning, along with a few spotty showers mainly south of I-20. For today, we’ll have a similar setup as Saturday, featuring additional hit and miss storms that will be capable of producing isolated downpours. Rain chances decrease into the new week along with slightly cooler temperatures. In the Tropics, Tropical Storm Arthur has formed off the East Coast of Florida. This will not impact Mississippi, but we will continue to monitor the system over the next couple days as it moves along the East Coast.