New restaurant in Gulfport set to open in August

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A lot of things have come to a screeching halt during this pandemic.
The hammer represents the sweet noise of progress.
Marina Cantina, from the folks who brought you The Blind Tiger, is on its way, and that makes managing partner Scott Sutherland, Thomas Genin and Ivan Spinner happy.
“We’ve got a few setbacks with everything going on, but we’re really, really excited,” Sutherland said. “We’ve already had a lot of boats pull up and ask what we're doing in. We get phone calls every day about the progress of the building.”
COVID-19 didn't destroy his hope for success.
“Everybody on the Coast, we’re strong people,” he said. “We’ll come back fighting and ready to enjoy everything the Coast has to offer. So, that was never a fear of ours.”
The big building is on the north side of Bayou Bernard in Gulfport, tucked in a corner west of the Cowan-Lorraine Bridge.
The decision to build at this location was made only seven months ago.
“We work quick,” Sutherland said. “When we see something we like, we move quick.”
The restaurant will specialize in fresh Coast seafood and even have a side seafood market.
The building will have about 4,000 square feet in covered space and tons of deck space to look over the water.
It’s the water that Sutherland said is the big draw for all his projects.
“Everybody goes boating at some point during the summer, and we want to be part of that,” he said. “We want to be where they stop. So, that’s why we try to put all of our places with water access.”
Sutherland said the concept is laid back.
“Living Island time is what it’s all about. We love the Gulf Coast. We love the Mississippi Gulf Coast more than anything,” he said. “We see what it’s true potential is, and we see why people want to come here. The saltwater gets in your veins and it’s hard to get it out, and you’ve got to get on the water to enjoy yourself.”
Sutherland said the restaurant is currently looking for employees in everything from management down and will hire about 25 people. The restaurant is set to open in August.
