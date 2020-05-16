17-year-old Stone Co. girl starts food pantry for kids affected by pandemic

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - A 17- year-old Stone County girl noticed the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on so many groups, one being families that depended on school lunches.
With her resources, she came up with a way to help.
Lydia Jiles prepared over 100 bagged lunches on Saturday for the children in her community.
In the midst of COVID-19, she discovered the need for lunches on social media. With help from her grandmother and mom, she created a food pantry.
“I was on Instagram and I was scrolling. I was seeing how people were saying that this would affect children that depended on school lunches every day, and then some parents with low income, they only had to worry about feeding their children for dinner during the week and then three times a day on the weekend” she said.
With kids no longer returning to school for those meals and many parents out of work, Lydia felt the urge to put her work and resources to the test.
She simply told both her mom and grandmother what she needed, then they headed to the store.
“I have macaroni and cheese, the little bowls you heat up. I have juice. I have cookies. I have chips. This is one meal out of the day, it’s going to make a difference,” Lydia said.
Last week, Lydia provided Lunchables, but this week she decided to switch the menu. Along with the meals, there’s a free snowball as well. Tropical Paradise in Wiggins is owned by Lydia’s uncle, and he sponsors her pantry.
Making a difference in the community is nothing new to Lydia. She has participated in feeding programs during Christmas and Thanksgiving alongside her grandmother.
In school, Lydia is an honors student part of senior Beta and Mu Alpha Theta. In the community, she is part of Spirit Girls of Forrest General Hospital, Ivy Pearl sponsored by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and Crowned Club Junior Auxiliary.
Lydia encourages her generation to strive to help others whenever there is a need.
“The sky is the limit. If you put your mind to something, do it. Don’t let anyone hold you back,” she said.
Lydia said she will provide the free bagged lunches every Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Tropical Paradise in Wiggins until things get back to normal.
