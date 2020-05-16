Scattered Downpours

May 16, 2020

Unsettled weather will continue throughout the weekend... Starting out warm, muggy, and dry this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Like Friday, scattered storms bringing heavy downpours will increase by afternoon; isolated flash flossing is possible, but the overall severe threat is low. Otherwise, warm and humid with highs in the lower 80s. For Sunday, we’ll have a similar setup, featuring additional hit and miss storms. Rain chances decrease into the new week along with slightly cooler temperatures.

