Rankin Co. K-9 deputy injured while chasing suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County deputy was injured during a pursuit of a suspect.
K-9 Deputy Tony Shack and his partner “Voodoo” were tried to make a traffic stop on I-20. The Nissan Altima they tried to stop kept going.
A chase began through the county and went into Scott County. The suspect got off the interstate near Lake, struck Deputy Shack’s car and then got back on the Interstate.
Rankin County deputies deployed stop sticks to slow the suspect down. The man then got out of his car and tried to run away on foot.
Deputy Shack followed the suspect and was preparing to deploy “Voodoo” to help him catch the man. Before he was able to, a car struck the deputy’s vehicle, knocking it into the deputy.
Deputy Shack sustained numerous injuries. He was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center in Jackson.
K-9 Deputy “Voodoo” was visibly shaken up by the incident and was immediately cared for by other Rankin County K-9 Officers. “Voodoo” is recovering at a sheriff’s office facility and is being monitored by deputies.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
Deputies from Scott and Rankin County and the City of Forest were able to quickly apprehend the suspect in a wooded area nearby.
Lee Anthony Corentin was transported to the Rankin County Jail and was booked on the charges of Felony Fleeing and Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.