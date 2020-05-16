Madison family surprises daughter with driveway graduation ceremony

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Madison family didn’t let the coronavirus stop them from celebrating their daughters college graduation.
The Thigpen family surprised their daughter Genesis with her very own graduation ceremony.
Family members, friends, and neighbors gathered to watch the Spelman College graduate walk across the stage.
She was supposed to walk with her peers, but instead graduated in front of her Madison home.
Family members came up with the perfect graduation set up in just a few days!
“I am so grateful that I got the opportunity to graduate because a lot of people are just at home and won’t be able to wear their cap and gown. It was great to see and I feel so loved," said Genesis.
“It broke our hearts that she wouldn’t be able to celebrate traditionally so we decided to celebrate her in a major way! Brought people to our home, had a stage, brought a production company because she is worth it,” said her father, Donovan Thigpen.
Local celebrity Dathan Thigpen also sang at his niece’s graduation ceremony.
He was BET’s 2015 Winner of Sunday’s Best.
Genesis Thigpen graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts and Economics.
She already has a dream job lined up.
