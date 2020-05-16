Jackson City Councilman offers free lunch to first responders

"While others stay home to avoid exposure to the coronavirus, our police officers, firefighters, paramedics and are on the frontlines of this pandemic. First responders come to work and do their job no matter what. That certainly doesn’t mean they are not worried about getting the virus and taking it home to their families, but they understand they still have a job to do and are very dedicated to serving our community. 24/7, 365 days a year these brave men, women who are trained, equipped and have the passion to put others’ safety before their own, go out and help those that are in distress. As a show of our appreciation for their hard work and dedication, we are providing free lunch for our first responders today and tomorrow at the location listed above. We realize we can-not truly repay them, this is simply a small way of saying thank you.