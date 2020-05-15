A walk-thru of the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 2020 St. Jude Dream Home is under construction in the Town of Lost Rabbit in Madison County.
When you walk in the front door, you enter the great room, then the spacious dining room/kitchen area.
“There will be a nice island, the refrigerator, we’ve got a cook top and double ovens, provided by Bosch. We thank them for that,” says Todd Sandridge of Crosstown Builders, who paired up with Deep South Custom Homes for this year’s St. Jude home.
The master bedroom is in the back of the home. A doorway to the left will take you to the master bath and towering closet, tall enough for three rows of clothes.
But the master shower will really take your breath away.
“When I say oversized, it’s humongous,” Sandridge tells us. “We got rain heads, we got spouts coming out of the walls. It’s almost like a mini water park in there.”
Walking out of the master bedroom, you will find more features, including a large laundry room, a half bath, and a side porch big enough for outdoor cookouts.
Upstairs, there are three more bedrooms, and what you might consider the crown jewel of the St. Jude Dream Home: a stunning view of the reservoir from the terrace.
Much of the material and labor for the St. Jude Dream Home is donated.
“That’s the really special thing about this, is seeing the hearts of our guys who we work with daily, and part of our team at Crosstown Builders. They know what St. Jude is about and they know the opportunity they have to save lives,” Sandridge says.
The four bedroom, three bathroom home is worth more than $600,000. There are fewer than 900 tickets left! Reserve your ticket today by visiting dreamhome.org or calling 800-371-6789. You are also helping to ensure families treated at St. Jude never pay for treatment, travel, housing, or food. Then, don’t miss the drawing for the home on August 20.
